Devoll Pleads Not Guilty in Murder

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says an area man charged in the death of another man entered a plea in court Wednesday. 28-year-old Danny Devoll Jr. of Zanesville pled not guilty to one count of Aggravated Murder and two counts of Tampering with Evidence. Devoll is accused in the death of 29-year-old Eric Stevens, who was found injured in a parking lot on Putnam Avenue July 2nd, 2018. Stevens died later in the hospital and was from Marietta, but was considered homeless. Common Pleas Judge Kelly Cottrill continued Devoll’s bond at $500,000.