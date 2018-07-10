Doggie Day: Parker

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – We have a new dog up for adoption this week.

Meet Parker. He is a two-year-old terrier mix who is ready to find his forever family. He was brought in to the dog warden in May as a stray. Deputy dog warden, Brittany Calihan, says he is calm, good with other dogs, and a little goofy.

Calihan said, “he seems like he’d fit in with just about anyone. He’s been really good here. Some things seem to startle him, you know, just new things. Once he learns what it is, he does really well with it.

Parker is scheduled to be neutered next week and that is included in his adoption fee of $105, along with heart worm tested, rabies vaccination, up to date on all of his shots, and a current dog license.

“He definitely has that pittie smile, you know, you always see that and he has it for sure. He will not jump on you. Whoever had him before obviously trained him because he will not jump on you, so he won’t knock you over,” said Calihan.

If you’re interested in meeting Parker, you can visit the dog warden in Zanesville. They recommend bringing in your other dogs to meet him if you have any.