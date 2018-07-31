Doggie Day: Rocco

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – We’re introducing you to a new dog this week that is looking for his forever home.

Rocco is a 4-year-old boxer mix. He’s been with the Dog Warden since April and will be ready to go to his new home next week after he gets neutered. Deputy Dog Warden, Brittany Calihan, said he’s pretty laid back, but will jump right up when he hears the word ‘treat’.

“He is very sweet,” said Calihan. “We’ve recently learned that he will do anything for a treat. So he’s very food motivated. Just in a short time, we almost taught him to roll over in a matter of minutes.”

Calihan said Rocco’s face would attract any boxer lover. He is less expensive than most of the other dogs, thanks to a generous donation.

“He is a reduced fee of $55,” explained Calihan. “Someone had a dog named Rocco and they seen him and they came and donated money towards his adoption.”

Calihan said Rocco gets along with other dogs and isn’t too hyper, so he would be good with little ones in the house. If you’re interested in meeting Rocco, you can go to the Muskingum County Dog Warden and Adoption Center during their open hours.