Doggie Day: VooDoo

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – We’re introducing you to the second longest resident at the Muskingum County Dog Warden Adoption Center.

Meet VooDoo. He is a four-year-old terrier mix looking for his forever home. He has been with the adoption center for over five months now when the humane officer brought him in because of abuse. Since then, Deputy Dog Warden, Brittany Calihan, said he has gained 20 lbs back and is full of energy.

“So he loves going into the play area and he likes to go on walks, but when he is walked, we like to put the harness on him because he just walks a lot better with the harness on,” explained Calihan.

Calihan recommends a home with older children who know how to play with bigger dogs. VooDoo is up to date with all of his medical records and his leash and harness come with him.

“He’s neutered, he had his heart wormed test, and rabies – he’s ready to go,” said Calihan. “He is $60 because he’s been here so long, so he’s only $60.

If you would like to meet VooDoo, you can visit him at the dog warden.