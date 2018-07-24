Dolphins expected to choose site for new training complex

MIAMI (AP) — The Miami Dolphins are soon expected to choose one of two sites for a new training complex after the Miami-Dade County Commission voted Tuesday to subsidize a move to suburban Miami Gardens.

Commissioners voted in support of a proposed site next to the Dolphins’ stadium in north Miami-Dade County. The Dolphins are also considering a site in Miramar, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale in Broward County.

The Dolphins’ training headquarters have been at Nova University in Broward since 1993. The team wants to build a larger complex expected to cost up to $75 million.

