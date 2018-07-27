Domino’s invades Christ’s Table

ZANESVILL, Ohio – A local Domino’s Pizza store invaded Christ’s Table Friday.

Christ’s Table always has a hot meal for those who need it, but on Friday they had something a little special. Domino’s Franchisee Lisa Burkett, along with her team members and volunteers, brought over 100 pizzas to serve those at Christ’s Table. Burkett said they just thought it would be a great way to give back to the community.

“So we’ve been basically thinking about wanting to do something wonderful for the community for a very long time and what better way to feed people with what we do every day,” said Burkett. “Pizza brings a smile, so why not bring smiles.”

Christ’s Table Executive Director Keely Warden said the pizza was such a great treat and that thanks to the Domino’s employees delivering to their homebound, the regular volunteers were even able to take a day off.

“Just a big thank you out to our community for stepping up one more time and really bringing a treat to those that we serve that don’t normally get Domino’s Pizza,” said Warden. “Like I said earlier, this is like Christmas day for those we serve at Christ’s Table.”

Christ’s Table and Lisa Burkett would like to say a special thank you to all of the Domino’s employees and volunteers that made the day a success.