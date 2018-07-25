Domino’s Pizza take over day at Christ’s Table

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The local Domino’s Pizza locations will be taking over Christ’s Table on July 27th.

Keely Warden was so honored when Lisa Burkett, the owner of the Zanesville Domino’s, reached out to her with this idea. They will be bringing 200 boxes of fresh pizza to Christ’s Table to serve to the community. Volunteers will get to enjoy the day off as Domino’s will be making the deliveries to their home bound customers.

“It’s a locally owned business, stepping up in this community to really be a community partner,” said Warden. “Lisa’s accountant is probably saying ‘oh my gosh, what are you doing’ because she’s going to provide about 200 pizzas and that’s not cheap.”

Warden said Domino’s goal is to show this is what community is all about – it’s about helping others. She said Lisa has put her full heart into this because this is something her father always did – reaching out an extra hand to the community.

“We welcome everybody in to have a hot fresh domino’s pizza. We’re really excited,” said Warden. “We know it’s going to be a true treat for those that we serve. We don’t get to do pizza that often, so Domino’s Pizza on Friday is going to be a true gift to us.”

Warden said they will be serving pizza from 11 to 1 on Friday and hopes to see everyone come out.