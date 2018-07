The Village of Dresden says it received two Federal Emergency Management Agency grants to benefit its fire department. Mayor Dave Mathew says the first grant will help replace both heart monitors in their medics and also will purchase other equipment. The grant is worth about $80,000. The second grant will be used to replace the village’s 1991 tanker, which is homemade. Mathew says the new tanker will have a fire pump and carry 3000 gallons of water. The grant is for $300,000.