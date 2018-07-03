Drink responsibly on the Fourth

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Celebrating the holiday is fun, but make sure you’re staying safe.

The Muskingum Behavioral Health wants to remind people about safe drinking for the Fourth of July. Substance Abuse Counselor, Sareh Lang, has some advice.

“With July Fourth just tomorrow, it’s very important that people know that at parties and family gatherings, there might be alcohol there. So if you’re in recovery, you should prepare for that,” explained Lang.

It is also important to remember that if you’re hosting a party, it’s good to have non-alcoholic beverages for people in recovery.

“We’ll be open on July 5th – they can always come in here if it’s one of our clients. But if anybody relapses over the holiday, everybody always has open arms and ready to accept you back – that it’s just a bump in the road to recovery,” said Lang.

If you do plan on drinking, make sure you have a designated driver, drink responsibly and not get behind the wheel.