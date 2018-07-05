Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 5, 2018 at 11:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)4936.576
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4836.571½
Hartford (Rockies)4143.488
Binghamton (Mets)4143.488
Reading (Phillies)3946.45910
Portland (Red Sox)3351.39315½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)5036.581
Harrisburg (Nationals)4541.5235
Altoona (Pirates)4239.519
Richmond (Giants)4143.4888
Erie (Tigers)4044.4769
Bowie (Orioles)3748.43512½

___

Thursday’s Games

Akron 5, Richmond 4

Erie 12, Binghamton 9

Trenton 8, Altoona 2

Harrisburg 8, Bowie 5

Portland 10, Hartford 2

Reading 13, New Hampshire 3

Friday’s Games

Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

