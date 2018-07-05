Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|49
|36
|.576
|—
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|48
|36
|.571
|½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|41
|43
|.488
|7½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|41
|43
|.488
|7½
|Reading (Phillies)
|39
|46
|.459
|10
|Portland (Red Sox)
|33
|51
|.393
|15½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|50
|36
|.581
|—
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|45
|41
|.523
|5
|Altoona (Pirates)
|42
|39
|.519
|5½
|Richmond (Giants)
|41
|43
|.488
|8
|Erie (Tigers)
|40
|44
|.476
|9
|Bowie (Orioles)
|37
|48
|.435
|12½
|Thursday’s Games
Akron 5, Richmond 4
Erie 12, Binghamton 9
Trenton 8, Altoona 2
Harrisburg 8, Bowie 5
Portland 10, Hartford 2
Reading 13, New Hampshire 3
|Friday’s Games
Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.