Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|49
|37
|.570
|—
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|48
|37
|.565
|½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|42
|43
|.494
|6½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|41
|44
|.482
|7½
|Reading (Phillies)
|40
|46
|.465
|9
|Portland (Red Sox)
|34
|51
|.400
|14½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|51
|36
|.586
|—
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|46
|41
|.529
|5
|Altoona (Pirates)
|43
|39
|.524
|5½
|Richmond (Giants)
|41
|44
|.482
|9
|Erie (Tigers)
|40
|45
|.471
|10
|Bowie (Orioles)
|37
|49
|.430
|13½
___
|Friday’s Games
Altoona 3, Trenton 1
Akron 4, Richmond 3
Binghamton 3, Erie 0
Harrisburg 11, Bowie 0
Portland 5, Hartford 3
Reading 2, New Hampshire 1
|Saturday’s Games
Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Akron at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, 2 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.