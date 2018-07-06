Eastern League

All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)4937.570
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4837.565½
Binghamton (Mets)4243.494
Hartford (Rockies)4144.482
Reading (Phillies)4046.4659
Portland (Red Sox)3451.40014½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)5136.586
Harrisburg (Nationals)4641.5295
Altoona (Pirates)4339.524
Richmond (Giants)4144.4829
Erie (Tigers)4045.47110
Bowie (Orioles)3749.43013½

___

Friday’s Games

Altoona 3, Trenton 1

Akron 4, Richmond 3

Binghamton 3, Erie 0

Harrisburg 11, Bowie 0

Portland 5, Hartford 3

Reading 2, New Hampshire 1

Saturday’s Games

Trenton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Akron at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

