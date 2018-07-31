Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|61
|44
|.581
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|60
|47
|.561
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|51
|55
|.481
|10½
|Reading (Phillies)
|49
|58
|.458
|13
|Binghamton (Mets)
|49
|59
|.454
|13½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|43
|63
|.406
|18½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|65
|43
|.602
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|56
|48
|.538
|7
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|55
|51
|.519
|9
|Erie (Tigers)
|51
|56
|.477
|13½
|Richmond (Giants)
|50
|56
|.472
|14
|Bowie (Orioles)
|48
|58
|.453
|16
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Hartford 6, Binghamton 5
Hartford 2, Binghamton 1
Harrisburg 11, Altoona 3
Erie 7, Portland 6
Akron 7, Bowie 4
New Hampshire 11, Richmond 5
Trenton 3, Reading 2
|Wednesday’s Games
Richmond at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Portland, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Reading, 7:15 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Erie at Portland, 12 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Reading, 7:15 p.m.