Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 31, 2018 at 11:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)6144.581
Trenton (Yankees)6047.5612
Hartford (Rockies)5155.48110½
Reading (Phillies)4958.45813
Binghamton (Mets)4959.45413½
Portland (Red Sox)4363.40618½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6543.602
Altoona (Pirates)5648.5387
Harrisburg (Nationals)5551.5199
Erie (Tigers)5156.47713½
Richmond (Giants)5056.47214
Bowie (Orioles)4858.45316

___

Tuesday’s Games

Hartford 6, Binghamton 5

Hartford 2, Binghamton 1

Harrisburg 11, Altoona 3

Erie 7, Portland 6

Akron 7, Bowie 4

New Hampshire 11, Richmond 5

Trenton 3, Reading 2

Wednesday’s Games

Richmond at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Portland, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Erie at Portland, 12 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

