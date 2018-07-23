Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 23, 2018 at 10:03 am
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)5542.567
Trenton (Yankees)5445.5452
Hartford (Rockies)4849.4957
Binghamton (Mets)4752.4759
Reading (Phillies)4653.46510
Portland (Red Sox)4058.40815½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6040.600
Altoona (Pirates)5145.5317
Harrisburg (Nationals)5148.515
Erie (Tigers)4752.47512½
Richmond (Giants)4652.46913
Bowie (Orioles)4554.45514½

___

Monday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Hartford at Trenton, 11 a.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.

Harrisburg at Portland, 12 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 12:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 12:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 12:15 p.m.

