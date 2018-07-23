Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|55
|42
|.567
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|54
|45
|.545
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|48
|49
|.495
|7
|Binghamton (Mets)
|47
|52
|.475
|9
|Reading (Phillies)
|46
|53
|.465
|10
|Portland (Red Sox)
|40
|58
|.408
|15½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|60
|40
|.600
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|51
|45
|.531
|7
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|51
|48
|.515
|8½
|Erie (Tigers)
|47
|52
|.475
|12½
|Richmond (Giants)
|46
|52
|.469
|13
|Bowie (Orioles)
|45
|54
|.455
|14½
___
|Monday’s Games
Harrisburg at Portland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 7:15 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Harrisburg at Portland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 7:15 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Hartford at Trenton, 11 a.m.
Binghamton at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.
Harrisburg at Portland, 12 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 12:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 12:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 12:15 p.m.