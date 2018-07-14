Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|51
|40
|.560
|—
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|50
|40
|.556
|½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|44
|46
|.489
|6½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|43
|47
|.478
|7½
|Reading (Phillies)
|43
|48
|.473
|8
|Portland (Red Sox)
|36
|54
|.400
|14½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|54
|38
|.587
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|48
|40
|.545
|4
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|48
|44
|.522
|6
|Richmond (Giants)
|44
|46
|.489
|9
|Erie (Tigers)
|42
|49
|.462
|11½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|40
|51
|.440
|13½
|Saturday’s Games
Hartford 3, Harrisburg 2, 10 innings
Portland 6, New Hampshire 5
Reading 8, Bowie 3
Trenton 5, Richmond 3
Altoona 4, Erie 2
Akron 1, Binghamton 0, 12 innings
|Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 2:15 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.