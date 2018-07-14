Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 14, 2018 at 11:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)5140.560
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)5040.556½
Hartford (Rockies)4446.489
Binghamton (Mets)4347.478
Reading (Phillies)4348.4738
Portland (Red Sox)3654.40014½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)5438.587
Altoona (Pirates)4840.5454
Harrisburg (Nationals)4844.5226
Richmond (Giants)4446.4899
Erie (Tigers)4249.46211½
Bowie (Orioles)4051.44013½

___

Saturday’s Games

Hartford 3, Harrisburg 2, 10 innings

Portland 6, New Hampshire 5

Reading 8, Bowie 3

Trenton 5, Richmond 3

Altoona 4, Erie 2

Akron 1, Binghamton 0, 12 innings

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 2:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1