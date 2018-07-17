Eastern League

July 17, 2018
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)5240.565
Trenton (Yankees)5142.548
Hartford (Rockies)4547.4897
Binghamton (Mets)4549.4798
Reading (Phillies)4449.473
Portland (Red Sox)3757.39416
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)5540.579
Altoona (Pirates)4843.5275
Harrisburg (Nationals)5045.5265
Richmond (Giants)4547.489
Erie (Tigers)4449.47310
Bowie (Orioles)4351.45711½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Portland 1, Binghamton 0

Binghamton 1, Portland 0

Harrisburg 5, Akron 2

Erie at Richmond, ppd.

Bowie 7, Altoona 5, 10 innings

Reading at Hartford, ppd.

Trenton at New Hampshire, ppd.

Wednesday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 12 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 12 p.m.

Trenton at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, Game 1, 12:05 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, Game 2, TBD

Reading at Hartford, Game 1, 12:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, Game 2, TBD

Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Trenton at New Hampshire, 2:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Portland, 7 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

