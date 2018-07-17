Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|52
|40
|.565
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|51
|42
|.548
|1½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|45
|47
|.489
|7
|Binghamton (Mets)
|45
|49
|.479
|8
|Reading (Phillies)
|44
|49
|.473
|8½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|37
|57
|.394
|16
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|55
|40
|.579
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|48
|43
|.527
|5
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|50
|45
|.526
|5
|Richmond (Giants)
|45
|47
|.489
|8½
|Erie (Tigers)
|44
|49
|.473
|10
|Bowie (Orioles)
|43
|51
|.457
|11½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Portland 1, Binghamton 0
Binghamton 1, Portland 0
Harrisburg 5, Akron 2
Erie at Richmond, ppd.
Bowie 7, Altoona 5, 10 innings
Reading at Hartford, ppd.
Trenton at New Hampshire, ppd.
|Wednesday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 12 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 12 p.m.
Trenton at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, Game 1, 12:05 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, Game 2, TBD
Reading at Hartford, Game 1, 12:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, Game 2, TBD
Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Trenton at New Hampshire, 2:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Portland, 7 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 7:15 p.m.