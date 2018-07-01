Eastern League

All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4733.588
Trenton (Yankees)4635.568
Hartford (Rockies)4040.5007
Binghamton (Mets)3941.4888
Reading (Phillies)3645.44411½
Portland (Red Sox)3050.37517
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)4735.573
Altoona (Pirates)4136.532
Richmond (Giants)4139.5135
Harrisburg (Nationals)4240.5125
Erie (Tigers)3742.468
Bowie (Orioles)3545.43811

___

Sunday’s Games

Binghamton 4, Portland 3, 11 innings

New Hampshire 4, Trenton 0

Akron 6, Altoona 5

Reading 10, Hartford 3

Harrisburg 2, Richmond 0

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

