Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|47
|33
|.588
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|46
|35
|.568
|1½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|40
|40
|.500
|7
|Binghamton (Mets)
|39
|41
|.488
|8
|Reading (Phillies)
|36
|45
|.444
|11½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|30
|50
|.375
|17
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|47
|35
|.573
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|41
|36
|.532
|3½
|Richmond (Giants)
|41
|39
|.513
|5
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|42
|40
|.512
|5
|Erie (Tigers)
|37
|43
|.463
|9
|Bowie (Orioles)
|36
|45
|.444
|10½
___
|Sunday’s Games
Binghamton 4, Portland 3, 11 innings
New Hampshire 4, Trenton 0
Akron 6, Altoona 5
Reading 10, Hartford 3
Harrisburg 2, Richmond 0
Bowie 12, Erie 10
|Monday’s Games
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.