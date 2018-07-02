Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 2, 2018 at 10:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4734.580
Trenton (Yankees)4735.573½
Hartford (Rockies)4140.5066
Binghamton (Mets)3942.4818
Reading (Phillies)3646.43911½
Portland (Red Sox)3150.38316
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)4736.566
Altoona (Pirates)4236.538
Harrisburg (Nationals)4340.5184
Richmond (Giants)4140.5065
Erie (Tigers)3843.4698
Bowie (Orioles)3646.43910½

Monday’s Games

Harrisburg 7, Richmond 6

Portland 5, Binghamton 3

Trenton 8, New Hampshire 6

Altoona 6, Akron 3

Erie 11, Bowie 1

Hartford 6, Reading 5

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Portland at Hartford, 4:05 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

