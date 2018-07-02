Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|47
|34
|.580
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|47
|35
|.573
|½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|41
|40
|.506
|6
|Binghamton (Mets)
|39
|42
|.481
|8
|Reading (Phillies)
|36
|46
|.439
|11½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|31
|50
|.383
|16
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|47
|36
|.566
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|42
|36
|.538
|2½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|43
|40
|.518
|4
|Richmond (Giants)
|41
|40
|.506
|5
|Erie (Tigers)
|38
|43
|.469
|8
|Bowie (Orioles)
|36
|46
|.439
|10½
___
|Monday’s Games
Harrisburg 7, Richmond 6
Portland 5, Binghamton 3
Trenton 8, New Hampshire 6
Altoona 6, Akron 3
Erie 11, Bowie 1
Hartford 6, Reading 5
|Tuesday’s Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
New Hampshire at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7:15 p.m.
|Wednesday’s Games
Portland at Hartford, 4:05 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.