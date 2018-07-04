Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 4, 2018 at 10:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4835.578
Trenton (Yankees)4836.571½
Hartford (Rockies)4142.4947
Binghamton (Mets)4142.4947
Reading (Phillies)3846.45210½
Portland (Red Sox)3251.38616
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)4936.576
Altoona (Pirates)4238.525
Harrisburg (Nationals)4441.5185
Richmond (Giants)4142.4947
Erie (Tigers)3944.4709
Bowie (Orioles)3747.44011½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Portland 7, Hartford 5

Akron 8, Richmond 0

Binghamton 7, Erie 5

Bowie 7, Harrisburg 6, 10 innings

Trenton 8, Altoona 3

Reading 5, New Hampshire 3

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

