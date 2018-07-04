Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|48
|35
|.578
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|48
|36
|.571
|½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|41
|42
|.494
|7
|Binghamton (Mets)
|41
|42
|.494
|7
|Reading (Phillies)
|38
|46
|.452
|10½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|32
|51
|.386
|16
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|49
|36
|.576
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|42
|38
|.525
|4½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|44
|41
|.518
|5
|Richmond (Giants)
|41
|42
|.494
|7
|Erie (Tigers)
|39
|44
|.470
|9
|Bowie (Orioles)
|37
|47
|.440
|11½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Portland 7, Hartford 5
Akron 8, Richmond 0
Binghamton 7, Erie 5
Bowie 7, Harrisburg 6, 10 innings
Trenton 8, Altoona 3
Reading 5, New Hampshire 3
|Thursday’s Games
Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.