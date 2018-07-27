Eastern League

July 27, 2018
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)5744.564
Trenton (Yankees)5746.5531
Hartford (Rockies)4952.4858
Binghamton (Mets)4855.46610
Reading (Phillies)4855.46610
Portland (Red Sox)4260.41215½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6142.592
Altoona (Pirates)5446.540
Harrisburg (Nationals)5250.510
Erie (Tigers)4953.48011½
Richmond (Giants)4854.47112½
Bowie (Orioles)4755.46113½

___

Thursday’s Games

Richmond 3, Reading 1

Altoona 8, Binghamton 7

Bowie at Harrisburg, ppd.

Trenton 8, Portland 1

Akron at Erie, ppd.

New Hampshire 7, Hartford 3

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, ppd.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

