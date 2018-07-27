Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|57
|44
|.564
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|57
|46
|.553
|1
|Hartford (Rockies)
|49
|52
|.485
|8
|Binghamton (Mets)
|48
|55
|.466
|10
|Reading (Phillies)
|48
|55
|.466
|10
|Portland (Red Sox)
|42
|60
|.412
|15½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|61
|42
|.592
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|54
|46
|.540
|5½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|52
|50
|.510
|8½
|Erie (Tigers)
|49
|53
|.480
|11½
|Richmond (Giants)
|48
|54
|.471
|12½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|47
|55
|.461
|13½
___
|Thursday’s Games
Richmond 3, Reading 1
Altoona 8, Binghamton 7
Bowie at Harrisburg, ppd.
Trenton 8, Portland 1
Akron at Erie, ppd.
New Hampshire 7, Hartford 3
|Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, ppd.
Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.