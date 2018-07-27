Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 27, 2018 at 11:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)5844.569
Trenton (Yankees)5747.5482
Hartford (Rockies)4953.4809
Binghamton (Mets)4955.47110
Reading (Phillies)4856.46211
Portland (Red Sox)4360.41715½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6242.596
Altoona (Pirates)5447.535
Harrisburg (Nationals)5250.5109
Richmond (Giants)4954.47612½
Erie (Tigers)4954.47612½
Bowie (Orioles)4755.46114

___

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 5, Altoona 0

Bowie at Harrisburg, ppd.

Portland 5, Trenton 1

Akron 3, Erie 2

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 1

Richmond 2, Reading 1

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Erie, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.

Akron at Erie, Game 2, TBD

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, Game 2, TBD

Portland at Trenton, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 5:05 p.m.

