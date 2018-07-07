Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|49
|38
|.563
|—
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|48
|38
|.558
|½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|42
|44
|.488
|6½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|42
|44
|.488
|6½
|Reading (Phillies)
|41
|46
|.471
|8
|Portland (Red Sox)
|34
|52
|.395
|14½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|51
|37
|.580
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|44
|39
|.530
|4½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|46
|42
|.523
|5
|Richmond (Giants)
|42
|44
|.488
|8
|Erie (Tigers)
|41
|45
|.477
|9
|Bowie (Orioles)
|38
|49
|.437
|12½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Altoona 6, Trenton 4
Richmond 6, Akron 2
Erie 10, Binghamton 0
Hartford 5, Portland 0
Bowie 3, Harrisburg 2, 10 innings
Reading 8, New Hampshire 7
|Sunday’s Games
Akron at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, 2 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled