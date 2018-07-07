Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 7, 2018 at 10:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)4938.563
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4838.558½
Binghamton (Mets)4244.488
Hartford (Rockies)4244.488
Reading (Phillies)4146.4718
Portland (Red Sox)3452.39514½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)5137.580
Altoona (Pirates)4439.530
Harrisburg (Nationals)4642.5235
Richmond (Giants)4244.4888
Erie (Tigers)4145.4779
Bowie (Orioles)3849.43712½

___

Saturday’s Games

Altoona 6, Trenton 4

Richmond 6, Akron 2

Erie 10, Binghamton 0

Hartford 5, Portland 0

Bowie 3, Harrisburg 2, 10 innings

Reading 8, New Hampshire 7

Sunday’s Games

Akron at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Post Views: 1