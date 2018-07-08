Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 8, 2018 at 7:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4938.563
Trenton (Yankees)4939.557½
Binghamton (Mets)4344.4946
Hartford (Rockies)4344.4946
Reading (Phillies)4147.466
Portland (Red Sox)3453.39115
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)5138.573
Altoona (Pirates)4539.536
Harrisburg (Nationals)4643.5175
Richmond (Giants)4344.4947
Erie (Tigers)4146.4719
Bowie (Orioles)3949.44311½

___

Sunday’s Games

Richmond 2, Akron 1

Hartford 4, Portland 1

Bowie 8, Harrisburg 4

New Hampshire 14, Reading 2

Altoona 3, Trenton 2

Binghamton 8, Erie 6

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Post Views: 1