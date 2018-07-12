Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 12, 2018 at 10:33 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
Trenton (Yankees)5039.562
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4939.557½
Hartford (Rockies)4345.489
Binghamton (Mets)4345.489
Reading (Phillies)4148.4619
Portland (Red Sox)3553.39814½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)5238.578
Altoona (Pirates)4639.541
Harrisburg (Nationals)4743.5225
Richmond (Giants)4345.4898
Erie (Tigers)4147.46610
Bowie (Orioles)4049.44911½

___

Thursday’s Games

Harrisburg 4, Hartford 3

Portland 5, New Hampshire 4

Trenton 2, Richmond 1, 10 innings

Altoona 10, Erie 2

Akron 3, Binghamton 2

Bowie 7, Reading 5

Friday’s Games

Altoona at Erie, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, Game 2, TBD

Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1