Eastern League

|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Trenton (Yankees)
|50
|39
|.562
|—
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|49
|39
|.557
|½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|43
|45
|.489
|6½
|Binghamton (Mets)
|43
|45
|.489
|6½
|Reading (Phillies)
|41
|48
|.461
|9
|Portland (Red Sox)
|35
|53
|.398
|14½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|52
|38
|.578
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|46
|39
|.541
|3½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|47
|43
|.522
|5
|Richmond (Giants)
|43
|45
|.489
|8
|Erie (Tigers)
|41
|47
|.466
|10
|Bowie (Orioles)
|40
|49
|.449
|11½
|Thursday’s Games
Harrisburg 4, Hartford 3
Portland 5, New Hampshire 4
Trenton 2, Richmond 1, 10 innings
Altoona 10, Erie 2
Akron 3, Binghamton 2
Bowie 7, Reading 5
|Friday’s Games
Altoona at Erie, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, Game 2, TBD
Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 7:15 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.