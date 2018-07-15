Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 15, 2018 at 7:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)5140.560
Trenton (Yankees)5141.554½
Hartford (Rockies)4546.4956
Binghamton (Mets)4348.4738
Reading (Phillies)4349.467
Portland (Red Sox)3655.39615
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)5538.591
Altoona (Pirates)4841.5395
Harrisburg (Nationals)4845.5167
Richmond (Giants)4546.4959
Erie (Tigers)4349.46711½
Bowie (Orioles)4151.44613½

___

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire 3, Portland 1

Richmond 4, Trenton 3

Hartford 3, Harrisburg 2

Erie 7, Altoona 1

Akron 9, Binghamton 5

Bowie 7, Reading 1

Monday’s Games

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Trenton at New Hampshire, 5:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, Game 2, TBD

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1