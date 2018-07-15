Eastern League

|At A Glance
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|51
|40
|.560
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|51
|41
|.554
|½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|45
|46
|.495
|6
|Binghamton (Mets)
|43
|48
|.473
|8
|Reading (Phillies)
|43
|49
|.467
|8½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|36
|55
|.396
|15
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|55
|38
|.591
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|48
|41
|.539
|5
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|48
|45
|.516
|7
|Richmond (Giants)
|45
|46
|.495
|9
|Erie (Tigers)
|43
|49
|.467
|11½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|41
|51
|.446
|13½
___
|Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire 3, Portland 1
Richmond 4, Trenton 3
Hartford 3, Harrisburg 2
Erie 7, Altoona 1
Akron 9, Binghamton 5
Bowie 7, Reading 1
|Monday’s Games
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday’s Games
Trenton at New Hampshire, 5:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, Game 2, TBD
Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.