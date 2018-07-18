Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|53
|41
|.564
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|52
|43
|.547
|1½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|47
|47
|.500
|6
|Binghamton (Mets)
|45
|50
|.474
|8½
|Reading (Phillies)
|44
|51
|.463
|9½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|38
|57
|.400
|15½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|56
|40
|.583
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|49
|43
|.533
|5
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|50
|46
|.521
|6
|Richmond (Giants)
|46
|48
|.489
|9
|Erie (Tigers)
|45
|50
|.474
|10½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|43
|52
|.453
|12½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Akron 7, Harrisburg 5
Altoona 5, Bowie 3
Trenton 3, New Hampshire 2
Richmond 7, Erie 3
Erie 4, Richmond 3
Hartford 2, Reading 1
Hartford 3, Reading 2
Portland 2, Binghamton 1
New Hampshire 3, Trenton 2
|Thursday’s Games
Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Portland, 7 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 7:15 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Altoona at Reading, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, Game 2, TBD
Hartford at Portland, 7 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.