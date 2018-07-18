Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 18, 2018 at 7:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)5341.564
Trenton (Yankees)5243.547
Hartford (Rockies)4747.5006
Binghamton (Mets)4550.474
Reading (Phillies)4451.463
Portland (Red Sox)3857.40015½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)5640.583
Altoona (Pirates)4943.5335
Harrisburg (Nationals)5046.5216
Richmond (Giants)4648.4899
Erie (Tigers)4550.47410½
Bowie (Orioles)4352.45312½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Akron 7, Harrisburg 5

Altoona 5, Bowie 3

Trenton 3, New Hampshire 2

Richmond 7, Erie 3

Erie 4, Richmond 3

Hartford 2, Reading 1

Hartford 3, Reading 2

Portland 2, Binghamton 1

New Hampshire 3, Trenton 2

Thursday’s Games

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Portland, 7 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Altoona at Reading, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, Game 2, TBD

Hartford at Portland, 7 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1