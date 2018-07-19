Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|54
|41
|.568
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|52
|44
|.542
|2½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|47
|48
|.495
|7
|Binghamton (Mets)
|46
|50
|.479
|8½
|Reading (Phillies)
|44
|52
|.458
|10½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|39
|57
|.406
|15½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|57
|40
|.588
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|50
|43
|.538
|5
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|50
|47
|.515
|7
|Richmond (Giants)
|46
|49
|.484
|10
|Erie (Tigers)
|46
|50
|.479
|10½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|43
|53
|.448
|13½
|Thursday’s Games
Binghamton 3, Trenton 2
Portland 10, Hartford 0
Erie 7, Bowie 3
New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 3
Akron 12, Richmond 11
Altoona 8, Reading 2
|Friday’s Games
Altoona at Reading, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, Game 2, TBD
Hartford at Portland, 7 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Trenton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.