Eastern League

At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)5441.568
Trenton (Yankees)5244.542
Hartford (Rockies)4748.4957
Binghamton (Mets)4650.479
Reading (Phillies)4452.45810½
Portland (Red Sox)3957.40615½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)5740.588
Altoona (Pirates)5043.5385
Harrisburg (Nationals)5047.5157
Richmond (Giants)4649.48410
Erie (Tigers)4650.47910½
Bowie (Orioles)4353.44813½

___

Thursday’s Games

Binghamton 3, Trenton 2

Portland 10, Hartford 0

Erie 7, Bowie 3

New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 3

Akron 12, Richmond 11

Altoona 8, Reading 2

Friday’s Games

Altoona at Reading, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, Game 2, TBD

Hartford at Portland, 7 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

