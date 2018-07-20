Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 20, 2018 at 11:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)5442.563
Trenton (Yankees)5344.546
Hartford (Rockies)4749.4907
Binghamton (Mets)4651.474
Reading (Phillies)4553.45910
Portland (Red Sox)4057.41214½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)5840.592
Altoona (Pirates)5144.537
Harrisburg (Nationals)5147.5207
Erie (Tigers)4750.48510½
Richmond (Giants)4650.47911
Bowie (Orioles)4354.44314½

___

Friday’s Games

Altoona 10, Reading 8

Reading 7, Altoona 4

Portland 6, Hartford 0

Erie 5, Bowie 3

Harrisburg 12, New Hampshire 1

Akron 5, Richmond 4

Trenton 10, Binghamton 3

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Trenton at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

