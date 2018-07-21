Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|54
|42
|.563
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|53
|44
|.546
|1½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|47
|49
|.490
|7
|Binghamton (Mets)
|46
|51
|.474
|8½
|Reading (Phillies)
|45
|53
|.459
|10
|Portland (Red Sox)
|40
|57
|.412
|14½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|58
|40
|.592
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|51
|44
|.537
|5½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|51
|47
|.520
|7
|Erie (Tigers)
|47
|50
|.485
|10½
|Richmond (Giants)
|46
|50
|.479
|11
|Bowie (Orioles)
|43
|54
|.443
|14½
___
|Saturday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Trenton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, ppd.
Altoona at Reading, ppd.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Trenton at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Harrisburg at Portland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 7:15 p.m.