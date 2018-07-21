Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 21, 2018 at 7:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)5442.563
Trenton (Yankees)5344.546
Hartford (Rockies)4749.4907
Binghamton (Mets)4651.474
Reading (Phillies)4553.45910
Portland (Red Sox)4057.41214½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)5840.592
Altoona (Pirates)5144.537
Harrisburg (Nationals)5147.5207
Erie (Tigers)4750.48510½
Richmond (Giants)4650.47911
Bowie (Orioles)4354.44314½

___

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Trenton at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, ppd.

Altoona at Reading, ppd.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Trenton at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

Post Views: 1