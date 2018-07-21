Eastern League

All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)5542.567
Trenton (Yankees)5345.541
Hartford (Rockies)4849.4957
Binghamton (Mets)4751.480
Reading (Phillies)4553.45910½
Portland (Red Sox)4058.40815½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)5940.596
Altoona (Pirates)5144.5376
Harrisburg (Nationals)5148.5158
Erie (Tigers)4750.48511
Richmond (Giants)4651.47412
Bowie (Orioles)4354.44315

___

Saturday’s Games

Hartford 4, Portland 1

Binghamton 4, Trenton 2

Erie at Bowie, ppd.

Altoona at Reading, ppd.

New Hampshire 2, Harrisburg 0

Akron 4, Richmond 1

Sunday’s Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Trenton at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Harrisburg at Portland, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:15 p.m.

