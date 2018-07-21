Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|55
|42
|.567
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|53
|45
|.541
|2½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|48
|49
|.495
|7
|Binghamton (Mets)
|47
|51
|.480
|8½
|Reading (Phillies)
|45
|53
|.459
|10½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|40
|58
|.408
|15½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|59
|40
|.596
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|51
|44
|.537
|6
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|51
|48
|.515
|8
|Erie (Tigers)
|47
|50
|.485
|11
|Richmond (Giants)
|46
|51
|.474
|12
|Bowie (Orioles)
|43
|54
|.443
|15
___
|Saturday’s Games
Hartford 4, Portland 1
Binghamton 4, Trenton 2
Erie at Bowie, ppd.
Altoona at Reading, ppd.
New Hampshire 2, Harrisburg 0
Akron 4, Richmond 1
|Sunday’s Games
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Trenton at Binghamton, 2:05 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
|Monday’s Games
Harrisburg at Portland, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 7:15 p.m.