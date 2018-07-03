Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 3, 2018 at 11:03 pm
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)4834.585
Trenton (Yankees)4736.566
Hartford (Rockies)4141.5007
Binghamton (Mets)4042.4888
Reading (Phillies)3746.44611½
Portland (Red Sox)3151.37817
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)4836.571
Altoona (Pirates)4237.532
Harrisburg (Nationals)4440.5244
Richmond (Giants)4141.5006
Erie (Tigers)3943.4768
Bowie (Orioles)3647.43411½

___

Tuesday’s Games

Binghamton 2, Portland 1

Harrisburg 7, Richmond 6, 10 innings

New Hampshire 4, Trenton 1

Akron 3, Altoona 0

Erie 4, Bowie 3

Reading 7, Hartford 1

Wednesday’s Games

Portland at Hartford, 4:05 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

