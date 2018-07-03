Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|48
|34
|.585
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|47
|36
|.566
|1½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|41
|41
|.500
|7
|Binghamton (Mets)
|40
|42
|.488
|8
|Reading (Phillies)
|37
|46
|.446
|11½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|31
|51
|.378
|17
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|48
|36
|.571
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|42
|37
|.532
|3½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|44
|40
|.524
|4
|Richmond (Giants)
|41
|41
|.500
|6
|Erie (Tigers)
|39
|43
|.476
|8
|Bowie (Orioles)
|36
|47
|.434
|11½
___
|Tuesday’s Games
Binghamton 2, Portland 1
Harrisburg 7, Richmond 6, 10 innings
New Hampshire 4, Trenton 1
Akron 3, Altoona 0
Erie 4, Bowie 3
Reading 7, Hartford 1
|Wednesday’s Games
Portland at Hartford, 4:05 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday’s Games
Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Trenton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.