Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 25, 2018 at 7:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)5644.560
Trenton (Yankees)5646.5491
Hartford (Rockies)4951.4907
Reading (Phillies)4854.4719
Binghamton (Mets)4854.4719
Portland (Red Sox)4259.41614½
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6142.592
Altoona (Pirates)5346.5356
Harrisburg (Nationals)5250.510
Erie (Tigers)4953.48011½
Richmond (Giants)4754.46513
Bowie (Orioles)4755.46113½

___

Wednesday’s Games

Trenton 9, Hartford 0

Bowie 10, Binghamton 5

Harrisburg 8, Portland 7, 10 innings

Akron 5, Altoona 1

Erie 5, Richmond 1

Richmond 7, Erie 5

New Hampshire 5, Reading 2

Thursday’s Games

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.

