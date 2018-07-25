Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|56
|44
|.560
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|56
|46
|.549
|1
|Hartford (Rockies)
|49
|51
|.490
|7
|Reading (Phillies)
|48
|54
|.471
|9
|Binghamton (Mets)
|48
|54
|.471
|9
|Portland (Red Sox)
|42
|59
|.416
|14½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|61
|42
|.592
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|53
|46
|.535
|6
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|52
|50
|.510
|8½
|Erie (Tigers)
|49
|53
|.480
|11½
|Richmond (Giants)
|47
|54
|.465
|13
|Bowie (Orioles)
|47
|55
|.461
|13½
___
|Wednesday’s Games
Trenton 9, Hartford 0
Bowie 10, Binghamton 5
Harrisburg 8, Portland 7, 10 innings
Akron 5, Altoona 1
Erie 5, Richmond 1
Richmond 7, Erie 5
New Hampshire 5, Reading 2
|Thursday’s Games
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday’s Games
Binghamton at Altoona, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 7:05 p.m.