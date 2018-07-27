Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|58
|44
|.569
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|57
|46
|.553
|1½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|49
|53
|.480
|9
|Binghamton (Mets)
|49
|55
|.471
|10
|Reading (Phillies)
|48
|56
|.462
|11
|Portland (Red Sox)
|42
|60
|.412
|16
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|62
|42
|.596
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|54
|47
|.535
|6½
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|52
|50
|.510
|9
|Richmond (Giants)
|49
|54
|.476
|12½
|Erie (Tigers)
|49
|54
|.476
|12½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|47
|55
|.461
|14
___
|Friday’s Games
Binghamton 5, Altoona 0
Bowie at Harrisburg, ppd.
Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Akron 3, Erie 2
New Hampshire 3, Hartford 1
Richmond 2, Reading 1
|Saturday’s Games
Akron at Erie, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.
Akron at Erie, Game 2, TBD
Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
Reading at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Altoona, 2 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, Game 1, 4 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, Game 2, TBD
Portland at Trenton, 5 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 5:05 p.m.