Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 27, 2018 at 10:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)5844.569
Trenton (Yankees)5746.553
Hartford (Rockies)4953.4809
Binghamton (Mets)4955.47110
Reading (Phillies)4856.46211
Portland (Red Sox)4260.41216
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)6242.596
Altoona (Pirates)5447.535
Harrisburg (Nationals)5250.5109
Richmond (Giants)4954.47612½
Erie (Tigers)4954.47612½
Bowie (Orioles)4755.46114

___

Friday’s Games

Binghamton 5, Altoona 0

Bowie at Harrisburg, ppd.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Akron 3, Erie 2

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 1

Richmond 2, Reading 1

Saturday’s Games

Akron at Erie, Game 1, 4:35 p.m.

Akron at Erie, Game 2, TBD

Binghamton at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Reading at Richmond, 1:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Altoona, 2 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, Game 1, 4 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, Game 2, TBD

Portland at Trenton, 5 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 5:05 p.m.

