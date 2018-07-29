Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|60
|44
|.577
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|59
|47
|.557
|2
|Hartford (Rockies)
|49
|55
|.471
|11
|Binghamton (Mets)
|49
|57
|.462
|12
|Reading (Phillies)
|49
|57
|.462
|12
|Portland (Red Sox)
|43
|62
|.410
|17½
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|64
|43
|.598
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|56
|47
|.544
|6
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|54
|51
|.514
|9
|Richmond (Giants)
|50
|55
|.476
|13
|Erie (Tigers)
|50
|56
|.472
|13½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|48
|57
|.457
|15
___
|Sunday’s Games
Reading 3, Richmond 1
Akron 5, Erie 2
Altoona 4, Binghamton 3
Harrisburg 5, Bowie 4
Harrisburg 4, Bowie 3
Trenton 4, Portland 1
New Hampshire 8, Hartford 1
|Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday’s Games
Hartford at Binghamton, Game 1, 5:35 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, Game 2, TBD
Altoona at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Portland, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Trenton at Reading, 7:15 p.m.