Eastern League

|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|Eastern Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Blue Jays)
|50
|39
|.562
|—
|Trenton (Yankees)
|50
|40
|.556
|½
|Hartford (Rockies)
|43
|46
|.483
|7
|Binghamton (Mets)
|43
|46
|.483
|7
|Reading (Phillies)
|42
|48
|.467
|8½
|Portland (Red Sox)
|35
|54
|.393
|15
|Western Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Indians)
|53
|38
|.582
|—
|Altoona (Pirates)
|47
|40
|.540
|4
|Harrisburg (Nationals)
|48
|43
|.527
|5
|Richmond (Giants)
|44
|45
|.494
|8
|Erie (Tigers)
|42
|48
|.467
|10½
|Bowie (Orioles)
|40
|50
|.444
|12½
___
|Friday’s Games
Erie 8, Altoona 7, 11 innings
Altoona 5, Erie 1
Harrisburg 7, Hartford 6
New Hampshire 5, Portland 3
Richmond 7, Trenton 6, 10 innings
Akron 8, Binghamton 7, 11 innings
Reading 5, Bowie 4
|Saturday’s Games
Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday’s Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Trenton, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 2:15 p.m.