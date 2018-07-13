Eastern League

by Associated Press on July 13, 2018 at 11:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
Eastern Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Blue Jays)5039.562
Trenton (Yankees)5040.556½
Hartford (Rockies)4346.4837
Binghamton (Mets)4346.4837
Reading (Phillies)4248.467
Portland (Red Sox)3554.39315
Western Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Indians)5338.582
Altoona (Pirates)4740.5404
Harrisburg (Nationals)4843.5275
Richmond (Giants)4445.4948
Erie (Tigers)4248.46710½
Bowie (Orioles)4050.44412½

___

Friday’s Games

Erie 8, Altoona 7, 11 innings

Altoona 5, Erie 1

Harrisburg 7, Hartford 6

New Hampshire 5, Portland 3

Richmond 7, Trenton 6, 10 innings

Akron 8, Binghamton 7, 11 innings

Reading 5, Bowie 4

Saturday’s Games

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Richmond at Trenton, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Trenton, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 1:30 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 2:15 p.m.

Post Views: 1