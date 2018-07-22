Fair Oaks Baptist Church celebrates 125 years

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- A local church is celebrating being part of the community for 125 years.

The Fair Oaks Baptist Church started in Zanesville back in 1893. Choir director, Hazel Rambo said over the past 125 years Fair Oaks has been serving the community.

‘I wasn’t here for hundreds and some years but, I have seen we have growth spurts and we lose some due to death and we’re always happy when we get some young couples… but it’s a church that we work together,” said Rambo.

Rev. David McCauley said he expects today to be the start of the next 125 years of this church being part of the area.

“For the next 125 years I can see this church continuously growing with youth a youth ministry, they’ll probably in the 125-year use technology, the internet to provide sermons. The one aspect of Fair Oaks, it does not sit back, just because it started in 1893 they aren’t in 1893. They are of the present and they use the technology, use whatever means to get the word out that they are here,” said McCauley.

The church will soon be planting an oak tree to mark the start of its next 125 years.