Fatal accident in downtown Newark

NEWARK,Ohio–Newark Police are investigating a fatal two vehicle accident.

It happened Sunday at 11:58 a.m. at the intersection of State Route 13 and State Route 16 eastbound off ramp.

Police said 50-year-old Aaron Madinger of Newark was driving a gray 2014 Honda and had just exited State Route 16 eastbound when he was struck by a 2006 Dodge Ram 1500 that was traveling southbound. Madinger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, 25-year-old Charles Preston of Mount Vernon and his 5-year-old passenger, were taken to Licking Memorial Hospital and later released.

The Licking County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Newark Police are asking that anyone who witnessed the crash to call Sgt. Clint Eskins at (740) 670-7237.