The Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Morgan County. It happened Wednesday just after noon. Troopers say 58-year-old Donald Smith of McConnesville was driving his pick-up truck north on State Route 377 at County Road 68. The patrol says he was being followed on a motorcycle by 76-year-old Robert Thomas of Belpre. Troopers say the truck slowed to turn left onto County Road 68 when it was struck on the left side by the motorcycle attempting to pass in a no pass zone. Thomas was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.