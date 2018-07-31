Fatal crash on U.S. 40 involving Zanesville man

LICKING COUNTY, Ohio- According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers from the Granville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol are currently investigating a fatal crash which occurred on U.S. 40 just west of Brownsville in Licking County. The crash occurred at approximately 2:05 p.m. on Tuesday, July 31, 2018.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 1999 Dodge Ram being driven by 29-year-old Derek Zane Weaver of Zanesville was eastbound on U.S. 40. Another vehicle, a 2011 Honda Accord driven by 62-year-old Cathie L. Clippinger of Mount Perry was traveling westbound on U.S. 40.

Weaver went left of center and struck Clippinger. Weaver then fled the scene on foot. Clippinger was transported to Genesis Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Weaver has not been located and may be severely injured. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is actively looking for Derek Weaver:

Derek Zane Weaver – 5’10”, 180 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Weaver is urged to call the Ohio State Highway Patrol at 740-654-1523.