Fatal Stabbing on Putnam Avenue

The Zanesville Police Department is investigating a fatal stabbing. It happened Monday night in a parking lot near 819 Putnam Avenue. Chief Tony Coury says his department received a call at around 10:20 p.m. about a man lying in the parking lot on Putnam Avenue. Officers found an injured man who was transported from the scene by Community Ambulance and later died from his injuries at Genesis Hospital. Zanesville Police detectives are investigating the death and no other information is being released.