FEMA visited the County Commissioners

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The County Commissioners had a visit from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on July 16th to discuss ways to help the community.

The focus was on a public awareness campaign to reach out to communities around Ohio because of the flooding that happened during the Spring. Insurance Technical Specialist, Jeff Parker, said they want to alert people about flooding so they know what options they have.

“We’re alerting the public of the peril flood and the essential need to have a national flood insurance program policy to protect against that peril because the homeowners insurance policy does not cover flood peril and thereby would have no payment to help somebody that’s been affected by the damage caused by a flood,” explained Parker.

Parker said everywhere is a flood plain and Muskingum County has low, moderate, and high risk zones, but it’s always better to be prepared. For more information, you can visit their website at www.fema.gov.