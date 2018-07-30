The Fieldhouse is now open after new renovations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The new Pepsi Center at The Fieldhouse in Sunrise Center is now open.

Pepsi has been a major Fieldhouse Foundation sponsor for 15 years. A couple months ago, they came to the Fieldhouse with the vision of renovating their basketball building. Former CEO, Mick Amicone said they are grateful for the new court.

“Just the opportunity of the cosmetics,” explained Amicone. “What it’s done to brighten this entire 18 thousand square foot area has just been a real win-win for our membership base and programming.”

Amicone said the new Powerhouse 24 hour Training Facility and Fitness Center is also officially open. Anyone in the community, over the age of 16, is welcome to join for a yearly fee of $218.

Amicone said, “multipurpose facilities need a lot of multi opportunities and that’s kind of what we’re doing down here.”

Amicone is excited to announce the newest sponsor of the Fieldhouse Foundation, Genesis Health Care. The new CEO, Alainna Amicone said they are looking forward to finally be able to meet the fitness, sport, recreation and soon to be therapeutic needs of the able bodied and special needs community within the foundation.