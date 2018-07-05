Fighting the Opioid Epidemic Through Texting

The number of opioid overdoses in Muskingum County is growing.

This year 28 lives have been lost to overdoses, now the United Way of Muskingum, Perry and Morgan counties is providing a way to help those trying to seek information and help with opioid addiction.

“We really want to get involved and get people connected and prevent those at all cost. Last year in 2017 we had 20 overdose deaths so that number is on the rise. We’re only half way through the year, so we really see this as a way for us to respond to this crisis here locally,” said Community Impact Director of the United Way of MPM Becky Clawson.

To get connected to resources you can now text the word “Opioid” to 898211 and find general information about drug use, signs of addiction and the closest meetings and mental health services.

Those texting will receive follow up texts at varying times over the next 130 days.

“Often times folks suffering from addiction or their family members need additional touches throughout that time period. They may have gotten the information they asked for up front but may need additional resources down the road”explained Clawson.

You can opt out of the texts at anytime. The service is anonymous. Clawson also said you can also get in touch with resources by calling 211 or visiting the United Way’s website.