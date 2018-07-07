Fireman’s Festival parade leaders, Boy Scout Troop 510

NEW CONCORD, Ohio- A local boy scout troop takes a lot of pride in celebrating their town’s fire station.

The Fireman’s Festival was in full swing this weekend in New Concord and the parade kicked off at 2:30 p.m. Saturday with local Boy Scout Troop 510 leading the way. Scout Master Steve Channell said the opportunity to support the community is why they love leading off every year.

“I take pride in the fact that we’re leading the parade,” Channell said. “It shows the youth that they should be supporting the community fire department and the community in general.”

Senior Patrol Leader Chris Bennett thinks the festival and parade are both great ways to commemorate all of the firemen across the counties and put a spotlight on the town because it’s a great community.

“It means a lot to me and a lot of the other guys in the troop because it allows us to show a sense of pride for the flags and leading that in the parade,” Bennett said.

“I think it gives a good impact as it gives a sense of national pride to the community and then they can focus more on the community when the other people come through,” Bennett added.

The annual Fireman’s Festival in New Concord raises money to support the fire department and the parade allows for the community to see all that the town has to offer.