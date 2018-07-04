Firework safety

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – A lot of people like to set off their own fireworks.

But there are some things to keep in mind when doing so. Pyrotechnician, Stephen Vincent, said to leave the commercial grade fireworks to the professionals. Consumer fireworks are okay to set off, like snaps, smoke bombs and sparklers, but remember to use them responsibly.

“Consumer fireworks, the little stuff, sparklers for instance, burn at 1200 degrees and you’re going to hand that to your four year old so he can fling it around, keep hold of him and the sparkler. I means it’s an instant third degree burn if you touch the 1200 degree sparkler,” explained Vincent.

Vincent wants to remind everyone that if you do buy your own fireworks, be careful when you travel with them. Make sure they are stored properly and you are keeping a safe distance when firing them.

“Fireworks are very expensive, some people spend thousands of dollars and put their own little home show on, which is great; do it responsibly. If you’re not that brave or don’t have that kind of money, come to downtown Zanesville to the y-bridge this evening,” said Vincent.

The fireworks will begin around 9:45 p.m. on July 4th, but they will be shutting down the Main Street entrance onto the y-bridge around 8:30 and the rest of the bridge at 9:15, so plan accordingly.