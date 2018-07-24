Food, clothing, and cleaning supplies were donated to a local organization

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Two local organizations came together to help provide for the community with daily households items.

Job and Family Services joined up with non-profit Hope to the Rescue this month to collect food, cleaning supplies, clothing, and a car seat for the community. This is their first time working together to donate these items. Director of Hope to the Rescue, Cheryl Coles, said they are grateful for their help.

“We were super excited when they called and told us that they wanted to collect for us for the month and that they took the time and the effort to gather the resources for us to distribute their items into the community,” said Coles.

Job and Family Services employee, Teresa Felton, hopes this can turn into a tradition between the two.

“We see the needs in this community and to see how much Cheryl and her people work to help everyone in this community, any opportunity that we have to provide and assist in that, we’re ready for it,” explained Felton.

Coles said anything that comes in to Hope to the Rescue is free to anyone that’s in need, all they need is an ID. Their hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. On August 8th and 9th, they are having a back to school clothing giveaway.