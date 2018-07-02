Former Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Guilty to Child Porn Charges

A former Muskingum County Sheriff’s Deputy changed his plea involving child porn charges. The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office says the Tim Hartmeyer of Zanesville Monday pled guilty to two counts of Pandering Obscenity Involving a Minor and six counts of Illegal Use of Minor in Nudity Oriented Material or Performance. Common Pleas Judge Kelly Cottrill ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued Hartmeyer bond at $500,000. Muskingum County Sheriff Matt Lutz said an investigation started on March 16th after his office received a complaint in reference to child pornography. Lutz said a search warrant was obtained and Hartmeyer’s home on Stanway Drive was searched. Hartmeyer was the former president of the Zanesville Police Athletic League.