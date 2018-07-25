Frontier League

by Associated Press on July 25, 2018 at 10:32 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Lake Erie3527.565
Joliet3527.565
Schaumburg3427.557½
Washington3329.5322
Traverse City3031.492
Windy City2338.37711½
West Division
WLPct.GB
River City3229.525
Florence3130.5081
Evansville3030.500
Normal2930.4922
Southern Illinois2730.4743
Gateway2637.4137

___

Wednesday’s Games

Schaumburg 6, Windy City 5

Lake Erie 8, Traverse City 0

Normal 7, Florence 3

Washington 2, Joliet 1

Lake Erie 4, Traverse City 3

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Schaumburg at Windy City, 11:35 a.m.

Normal at Florence, 6:35 p.m.

Lake Erie at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Joliet at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at Gateway, 8:05 p.m.

River City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Windy City, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Windy City at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Washington at Traverse City, 7:05 p.m.

Evansville at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Gateway at Normal, 8:05 p.m.

Schaumburg at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Florence at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

Post Views: 1