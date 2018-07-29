Frontier League

by Associated Press on July 29, 2018 at 11:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Joliet3828.576
Washington3630.5452
Lake Erie3630.5452
Schaumburg3531.5303
Traverse City3134.477
Windy City2739.40911
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal3330.524
River City3432.515½
Florence3333.500
Southern Illinois3132.4922
Evansville3134.4773
Gateway2840.412

___

Sunday’s Games

Joliet 5, Schaumburg 3

Windy City 6, Lake Erie 4

Washington 7, Traverse City 3

Southern Illinois 5, Florence 1

River City 12, Evansville 4

Normal 9, Gateway 5

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City at River City, 6:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 8:35 p.m.

