Frontier League

by Associated Press on July 31, 2018 at 9:02 pm
At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
WLPct.GB
Joliet3828.576
Washington3630.5452
Lake Erie3630.5452
Schaumburg3531.5303
Traverse City3134.477
Windy City2839.41810½
West Division
WLPct.GB
Normal3330.524
River City3433.5071
Florence3333.500
Southern Illinois3132.4922
Evansville3134.4773
Gateway2840.412

___

Tuesday’s Games

Windy City 4, River City 2

Gateway at Lake Erie, 6:17 p.m.

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 8:35 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 11:05 a.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 12 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 6:30 p.m.

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 9:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Gateway at Lake Erie, 7:05 p.m.

Normal at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Florence at Schaumburg, 7:30 p.m.

Windy City at River City, 7:35 p.m.

Joliet at Evansville, 7:35 p.m.

Traverse City at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.

